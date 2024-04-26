Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine Doubles Survival Rates, Igniting New Hope

The vaccine offering a beacon of hope for skin cancer patients.

British patients are being tested with a potentially curative personalised mRNA vaccine for melanoma, offering a beacon of hope for skin cancer patients. This custom-made jab, developed by Moderna and MSD, can be created for each patient within weeks. Early trials showed a significant reduction in melanoma recurrence, according to The Metro.

The vaccine works by instructing the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. This innovative treatment is now undergoing final stage trials led by UCLH, with the potential to be effective against lung, bladder, and kidney cancers as well.

Dr Heather Shaw, leading the trial, expressed optimism about the jab's ability to cure melanoma and is exploring its application to other cancers.

"This is one of the most exciting things we've seen in a really long time," she told The Metro.

"This is a really finely honed tool. To be able to sit there and say to your patients that you're offering them something that's effectively like the Fat Duck at Bray versus McDonald's-it's that level of cordon bleu that's coming to them. These things are hugely technical and finely generated for the patient. The patients are really excited about them," Dr Heather added.

The trial also has a human face in Steve Young, a 52-year-old from Stevenage who is one of the first participants at UCLH.For roughly ten years, Steve had a bump on his head that he thought nothing of. However, it turned out to be melanoma, a diagnosis that came as a major shock.

"I literally spent two weeks just thinking, "This is it." My dad died of emphysema when he was 57, and I actually thought, "I'm going to die younger than my dad." Mr Young said when he was told about the trial at UCLH, it 'really triggered my geek radar'," Steve Young told The Metro.

He added, 'It really piqued my interest. As soon as they mentioned this mRNA technology that was being used to potentially fight cancer, I was just like, "It sounds fascinating," and I still feel the same. I'm really, really excited.

'This is my best chance at stopping the cancer in its tracks.'