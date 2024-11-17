Red Skull Masks, Swastikas, Racial Slurs: Neo-Nazi Group Marches In Ohio

A group of masked people dressed in black and carrying black flags with red swastikas marched through the Short North neighbourhood of Columbus in Ohio on Saturday afternoon, drawing swift condemnation from state and city officials. As they paraded, they shouted racial slurs, and their masks featured a red skull design.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine condemned the demonstration and decried the display of hate on social media. "We will not tolerate hate in Ohio," Mr DeWine said. "Neo-Nazis -- their faces hidden behind red masks -- roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of colour and Jews. There were reports that they were also espousing white power sentiments." He added, "There is no place in this State for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it."

Videos and pictures began circulating on social media showing about a dozen masked individuals walking through the streets.

A user wrote, "Neo-Nazis marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio today, clamoring for "white power." Masked men dressed in black waved black flags with red swastikas, ranting at all people of colour and shouting antisemitic slurs. You can bet these were emboldened Trump voters."

You can bet these were emboldened Trump voters.

⚠️ EXPLICIT: Viewers shared video with us of a group of neo-nazis marching through downtown Columbus, yelling racial slurs. Tonight residents and community leaders are denouncing the hate.

Someone wrote on X, “Feds had a Neo-Nazi parade in Columbus, OH today pretending to be MAGA .”

Link below in comments.

The City of Columbus also addressed the incident, emphasising the community's values of tolerance and safety. "We will not allow any of our neighbours to be intimidated, threatened, or harmed because of who they are, how they worship, or whom they love," the city said in a statement reported by ABC News. It also called the march a "cowardly display" and assured residents that authorities are working to ensure the city's security.

City Attorney Zach Klein addressed the group directly, urging them to leave the city permanently. "Take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back," Mr Klein said in a statement on X. "Your hate isn't welcome in our city."

To those involved in the neo-Nazi march in the Short North today, take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back.



Your hate isn't welcome in our city.

This demonstration comes just a week after a similar display outside a production of The Diary of Anne Frank in Howell, Michigan, where masked protesters waved Nazi flags. In that instance, no arrests were made, though the individuals were asked to leave.