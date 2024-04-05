Radiation Leak In Russia's Khabarovsk: What We Know So Far

Khabarovsk is close to the border with China and has a population of 630,000.

Russia has declared a "state of emergency" in Khabarovsk, a city on the Amur River in southeastern part of the country, after a mystery potentially cancer-causing radiation leak was detected. Local authorities have restricted access to Khabarovsk, an industrial district. The news has generated a lot of buzz across the world with people remembering the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl, which was the part of erstwhile Soviet Union, in 1986. Authorities have identified the source of the radiation in Khabarovsk. The city is close to the border with China and has a population of 630,000.

Here's what we know about the radiation leak: