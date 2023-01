Defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war," he said.

Former Russian President Medvedev said today "defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war", referring to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram discussing NATO support for the Ukrainian military, Medvedev said: "Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."



