Punjab Province Chief Minister Orders Probe In Imran Khan Assassination Bid

Pakistan's Punjab province Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday night instructed the police to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's convoy in Wazirabad.

Officials of the counter-terrorism department will be placed on the team to investigate the motives of the incident, The Dawn quoted citing an official statement.

"We want to know who is behind the incident, who trained the accused, how much money was he given and where did he get it from," the chief minister said, adding it appeared there were "two shooters, not one"

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to the prime minister on health, has said that Mr Khan's condition is stable.

"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there's a chip in his tibia shin bone," he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, the Dawn reported.

Sultan added that Imran has been moved to the operation theatre for further evaluation and removal of bullet fragments.

Meanwhile, the Insaf Students Federation, in a tweet quoting Imran Khan, has said that PTI's long march towards Islamabad will resume from 11am tomorrow (Friday).

Taking strict notice of the video leak containing a confessional statement of the suspect in police custody who allegedly shot at Imran Khan in Gujranwala, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suspended the entire staff of the concerned police station.

The video of the suspect was leaked soon after he was arrested at the crime scene. As a result, the chief minister has suspended the SHO concerned and his entire staff, and ordered strict disciplinary action against them, the Dawn reported.

The province's chief minister directed the IG Punjab to launch an inquiry into the audio leak and take strict disciplinary action against irresponsible officials.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the government to immediately register a first information report (FIR) over the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad today.

In a media talk, he said that if the government wanted political stability in the country, it should step down and announce snap polls.

