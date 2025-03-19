Puffy Head, Chicken Legs: How Sunita Williams Will Readjust To Gravity

Puffy heads, chicken legs, taller space height and reduced density - as Crew-9 astronauts face all these health implications on their return to Earth after nine months in space, they will undergo a 45-day rehabilitation programme to prepare for gravity.

A stay at the International Space Station can have various effects on the astronauts' bodies in terms of aerobic capacity, muscular strength, power, endurance, stamina, bone, balance, agility, coordination, orthostatic tolerances, proprioception, neurovestibular function and flexibility. These are attributed to microgravity and are consistent with deficits seen in terrestrial, de-conditioning individuals.

The Astronaut Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation (ASCR) specialists have administered a reconditioning program, focusing on all deficits, which improves the physical condition of all returning astronauts.

Post-flight reconditioning begins on landing day, is scheduled for two hours per day, seven days a week for 45 days and is tailored to the specific needs of the astronaut.

Phase 1 of the rehabilitation program starts on landing day and places emphasis on ambulation, flexibility, and muscle strengthening. Phase 2 adds proprioceptive exercise and cardiovascular conditioning. Phase 3, the longest phase, focuses on functional development. All programs are tailored specifically for each individual according to their test results, preferred recreational activities, and mission roles and duties.

Specific attention is given to each astronaut's overall condition, testing results, medical status, and assigned duties after their mission. After completing post-flight reconditioning, it is shown that astronauts have regained, and in most cases improved upon, their pre-flight baseline condition.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore spent nine months in space, after propulsion systems on the Boeing Starliner that rocketed them to the International Space Station (ISS) developed issues and returned without them.

Since then, their stay in space has invited global attention, concern for their health and political debates.

After relief Crew-10 docked on to the ISS on Sunday, Williams, Wilmore, NASA's Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksander Gorbunov started preparing for their return to Earth. 17 hours after started their journey from space, astronauts on board the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed off the coast of Florida at 3.27 am IST. This was followed by recovery efforts and the astronauts being brought out of the capsule to be sent for medical checks.