Protesters Branded Enemies: India Slams Pak For Crackdown On Civilians In PoK

India on Friday slammed Pakistan's response to protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying that its "disdain" for the people shows when it called the protesting civilians "enemies".

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly briefing that the Pakistani Establishment continues to use "ruthless force" against the peaceful civilians of PoK, which has resulted in the death of over 40 civilians and other serious injuries to many others.

"Its absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoJK was laid bare when their defence minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies," Jaiswal said during the press briefing.

Jaiswal also said that the special assistant to the PM on political affairs has admitted publicly that the "mujahideen" that the Pakistani establishment trained and armed to make India "bleed" have now attacked them and weaponised themselves against the state.

Regarding the so-called elections in PoK that are currently underway amid violent clashes and rigging allegations, he said that they reflect a "humiliating rejection" of the Pakistan establishment.

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The MEA spokesperson urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable over the situation in PoK.

"Facing a violent regime, the people have requested international organisations for an independent investigation into the unlawful killings. We urge that the international community should scrutinise Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities," he said.

PoK Protest

A brutal crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in PoK over the last four days has reportedly left more than 40 civilians dead and over 200 injured. Among the dead is Usman Nazir, the brother of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) Central Committee member Umar Nazir.

Read | "Misleading, Incorrect": India Slams New York Times' Terminology On PoK

JAAC has been leading the protests amid local body elections in the PoK that have been overshadowed by violence, allegations of electoral rigging and reports of enforced disappearances.

The region has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

