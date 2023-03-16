Princess Diana's Brother Gives Brutal Response To Donald Trump's ''She Kissed My A**'' Comment

The book titled 'Letters To Trump' is due to be released on April 25

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has responded after former US President Donald Trump said she and many other influential personalities "kissed my a**" in private letters. In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Spencer shared his late sister's true opinion of the former president saying that she found him ''worse than an a**l fissure.'' He further accused Mr. Trump of using Princess Diana's ''good name'' to ''sell some real estate.''

In a strongly-worded tweet, he wrote, ''Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an a**l fissure.''

See the tweet here:

Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 15, 2023

While promoting a new book of private letters sent to him by public personalities, Mr. Trump claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and other influential figures who wrote to him ''kissed my a**''.

''I think they're going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**,'' Mr. Trump said, The Guardianreported.

The book titled 'Letters To Trump' is due to be released on April 25 and will feature letters from the late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana, Russian president Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, multiple former US presidents, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and other celebrities.

Notably, Mr. Trump had earlier said that he "could have" had s*x with the late British royal, Independent reported. He had made the comments in a 1997 interview, just months after the car crash that killed Princess Diana.

Speaking about Trump's new book, Winning Team Publishing founder Sergio Gor told AFP, ''What do presidents, royals, celebrities, and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump.''

"Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships like 'Letters to Trump,' and we are thrilled to be able to share it with our readers,'' he added.