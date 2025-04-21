When Pope Francis Apologised To Canada's Indigenous Peoples

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican confirmed. The 88-year-old was battling multiple ailments.

Known for his attempts to reform the Catholic Church, Pope Francis will also be remembered for his historic apology to Canada's Indigenous Peoples.

The Pope sought forgiveness for the Catholic Church's "deplorable" role in residential schools, a government-supported policy designed to assimilate Indigenous children by forcibly removing them from their families.

He expressed regret, saying, "For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God's forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon," according to Vatican News.

Most children faced psychological, physical, and sexual abuse, and thousands died, often buried in unmarked graves, according to a Reuters report.

Later that same year, the Argentine-born pontiff, made a visit to Canada, reinforcing his commitment to reconciliation. At his first public event in Maskwacis, Alberta - once home to a major residential school - he addressed survivors directly. "I am deeply sorry," he said, speaking on the very grounds where many children had suffered. The statement, according to a BBC report, was met with applause from survivors and their families.

He emphasised this was only the beginning of healing, urging an investigation into the abuses. "For the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous Peoples, I humbly ask forgiveness," he said.

The Pope also carried with him a symbolic token - a pair of moccasins given to him earlier in the year by Indigenous leaders during their visit to the Vatican. He explained the moccasins represented the thousands of children who never returned home. "They speak to us of a path to follow - one of justice, healing and reconciliation," he said.

At the closing of the ceremony, the gathering witnessed another poignant moment. An Indigenous leader honoured Pope Francis by placing a traditional headdress on his head, as a Cree honour song filled the air. Though symbolic, this gesture was seen as a significant moment of mutual respect.

With the death of Pope Francis and Canada's federal election set for April 28, the pontiff's 2022 apology to Indigenous communities has come back into focus.

As reported by the Calgary Herald, the Vatican will now enter a period of mourning and prepare for the sacred conclave where cardinals from around the world will gather to elect a new pope.