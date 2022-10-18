Police In UK Planning To Use Tuk-Tuks To Fight Crime

Tuk-tuks will now be used to combat crime in UK.

Police forces across the world are inducting and using high-powered speed vehicles in their fleet so that they are able to successfully chase criminals. However, in an unusual move, tuk-tuks - the three-wheelers commonly found on Indian roads - will now be seen in the United Kingdom in their fight against crime. The Gwent Police has added a fleet of four tuk-tuks in a bid to combat crime.

The police in Wales said that the tuk-tuks will be used by officers and ambassadors "day and night" in Newport and Abergavenny to patrol parks, walkways and other public spaces. The speed of the vehicles has been limited to 55 kilometres per hour.

The police officials said these tuk-tuks will be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help can be sought and crime prevention advice can be given.

Damian Sowrey, Chief Inspector of Gwent Police, informed that these vehicles were displayed at their 'Behind the Badge' day event where the local residents had the opportunity for a close-up view of the tuk-tuks.

"The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight," Mr Sowrey added.

Also Read: UK Parliament Celebrates Diwali With Candles, Prayers

The tuk-tuk, which is used as an e-rickshaw in India, is manufactured by many companies in India. One of the leading manufacturers is Mahindra Electric, which sells these vehicles as Treo electric three-wheeler. The manufacturer tweeted, "Autos have been used as public transportation but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want e-autos to be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help sought, and crime prevention advice can be given. We're proud to be a part of such a noble initiative."

Autos have been used as public transportation but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want e-autos to be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help sought, and crime prevention advice can be given.

We're proud to be a part of such a noble initiative. pic.twitter.com/GLQftxjU7K — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) October 17, 2022

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter and posted a news story on the same and captioning, “That logo looks familiar.”

These tuk-tuks in the United Kingdom are funded by the Safer Streets programme, a Home Office grant fund which supports forces in tackling neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.