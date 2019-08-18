Plane With 3 Onboard Crashes Into New York Home

Details regarding the passengers are still unknown, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A small plane carrying three people has crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane crashed into the house in the state's Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 pm, according to media reports.

Details regarding the passengers are still unknown, the FAA said.

The FAA said it will initiate an investigation into what caused the crash.

