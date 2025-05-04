Advertisement

Pilot Dead, Houses Damaged As Small Plane Crashes In California

Wreckage could be seen between the two homes.
A small plane crashed in California, killing one person onboard and damaging two homes. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and residents were evacuated without injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause.
California:

A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Simi Valley on Saturday afternoon, killing a person aboard the aircraft and damaging two homes, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the scene, and police officers cordoned off the streets, warning people to stay clear of the area. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of one home in the Wood Ranch section of Simi Valley, a community nearly 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Wreckage could be seen between the two homes. The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed that residents were inside both homes at the time but evacuated and reported no injuries. Both homes sustained structural damage and were impacted by the fire, authorities said.

About 40 firefighters were on scene. With the flames out, they began working on overhaul and salvage operations.

Authorities did not release any information about the pilot of the single-engine, fixed-wing plane, nor did they say what might have caused the plane to crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

