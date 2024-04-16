Pilot And Dog Swim To The Shore After Surviving Plane Crash Off California Coast

The pilot was forced tomake an emergency landing in the water whenone of the plane's engines failed

A pilot and his dog had a miraculous escape after they swam to the shore together, following the crash of their aircraft. According to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified man was flying a single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six plane when it crashed into the waters off Rancho Palos Verdes in California at around 5:20 p.m.

The exact circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but it is being reported that the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the water when one of the plane's engines failed. The duo survived the initial crash and swam the 150 to 200 yards to shore, near the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's helicopter was deployed to the scene for assistance after a bystander called 911 to report the crash. Once the pilot and the dog reached the shore safely, they were met by Lomita Station Deputies

''Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 5 on scene deploying #LASD SEB Tactical Medics regarding a small plane in the water off of Rancho Palos Verdes. Saving lives priority 1,'' LASD wrote on X, sharing pictures of the rescue.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 5 on scene deploying #LASD SEB Tactical Medics regarding a small plane in the water off of Rancho Palos Verdes. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/9QGgM77Qkl — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 15, 2024

Meanwhile, deputies who flew over the scene of the crash could not locate the plane in the water, as it had already sunk.

Neither the pilot nor the dog required medical treatment afterwards, as no injuries were reported.

The 1981 plane, which sank following the wreck, may have had ''engine issues,'' the Federal Aviation Administration told the LA Times.

The pilot's miraculous escape along with his dog made headlines on the internet. Reacting to the picture, one user said, ''As the owner over the years of more than one Cherokee Six, I am not surprised that the plane was (with obviously competent piloting) ditched and floated briefly. Kudos to the pilot for getting out of the one door with his trusty hound.''

Another commented, ''After pilot crashes plane off Rancho Palos Verdes, he and his dog swim to shore! So cool!''