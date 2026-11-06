Exclusive: Pia Dandiya's Cousin On Her Journey From Teaching In India To Becoming US Lawmaker

Pia Dandiya, an Indian-origin Democrat who has won an election to the US House of Representatives from Florida, has wanted to be a politician since she was 13, her cousin has told NDTV.

The 39-year-old former teacher and high school principal, whose parents moved to the US from India, received 51 per cent of the votes to win the 22nd District in the US midterms and become the newest Indian-American US congresswoman.

READ | Pia Dandiya's Win Gives Shrinking "Samosa Caucus" Fresh Boost In US Congress

Speaking to NDTV, her cousin, Dhruv Dandiya, recalled her journey and how her parents moved to the US from Jaipur in Rajasthan in the 1980s.

"It is such a proud moment for the entire family. She has taken the name of the Dandiya family to a global level. She has made a name for herself all over the world," Dhruv, who is based in Jaipur, said.

Pia Dandiya and her family

Photo Credit: x.com/PiaforCongress

He was also asked how Pia, a first-time candidate whose father and grandfather were doctors, entered politics.

"She was 13 years old when she told her father for the first time that she doesn't want to become a doctor, but a politician. She also said that she would like to become the president of the US one day," he said.

Pia Dandiya when she was 10

Photo Credit: x.com/PiaforCongress

He said her father, Rohit Dandiya, backed her, and she started working on herself.

He said Pia, who was born and raised in Palm Beach County, went to Harvard University and "worked a lot" to develop her leadership skills there.

"After that, she went to India for about months, and taught children in slums," Dhruv said.

READ | Pia Dandiya Becomes 2nd Indian-American Woman Elected To US Congress

He also recalled how Pia founded a school in Harlem in New York for African-American students at the age of 28.

"The majority of the students at the school for blacks were underprivileged. She taught them and turned the whole school around. She was working in the same direction that ultimately she wanted to impact people through politics... And today she has achieved success," he said.

Pia Dandiya with her students

Photo Credit: piaforcongress.com

He also praised her campaign and her "positive" attitude.

"Her entire campaign and her entire conversation, even with us, in a closed room, sitting in the family room, was always positive... Whenever the other person made an accusation against her, she always gave a constructive answer. She is not stuck in any negative politics. She has always said, 'I have to be positive in politics and work'," Dhruv said.

He also said her main focus will be on inflation, which has spiked due to the US-Iran war.