17-Year-Old Australian Posted About "Finding Herself" Before She Went Missing

As the search for Australian teen Phoebe Bishop entered its ninth day, her last posts about her family are going viral on social media. In the post, the 17-year-old, who mysteriously vanished from an airport, shed light on a complicated relationship and her journey to finding "her younger self".

Ms Bishop described her younger self as someone whose replies were as short as her temper, Sky News reported. The teen wrote about her relationship with her mother, asking a question, "Do me and mum get along and did we finally make her proud?"

She then replied to her question in the post, which hinted at a strained relationship with her mother. She wrote, "She (her mom) will never be proud. We don't see or talk to her, but it's better like this."

Ms Bishop also mentioned that she had spent years living away from home and that her siblings, who now all lead "different lives," had all moved out.

In a separate TikTok post, Ms Bishop wrote, "When I die, get my dad to lower my coffin so he can let me down one last time."

Her mother, Kylie Johnson, expressed sadness and wrote a heartbreaking post on Friday. She wrote that it was getting harder for her to breathe without her daughter and not knowing her whereabouts.

She said that they missed her a lot and would do anything just to hear her voice. "We would do anything just to hear your voice to have you curl up in my lap and hold you tight with your wild crazy hair in my face, annoying my nose."

"I have no words to describe what this is doing to our family, to our friends and to our community," she added.

On Saturday, Ms Johnson urged Gin Gin people to contact the Queensland Police Service if they get to know anything about her daughter. She wrote, "It could be the smallest of details; you might even think it's irrelevant information, but it could be the key to bringing Phoebe home."

Detective Ryan Thompson said Ms Bishop was not living with her close family members before she went missing; she was staying with two other people for some time in Gin Gin. In March, she posted a TikTok video in which she said, "I'm not built for this town; these aren't my people."

Phoebe Bishop was last seen at Airport Drive in Bundaberg on May 15 around 8:30 am. Her housemates dropped her at the airport, where she was supposed to catch a flight to Brisbane and then to Perth to meet her boyfriend. But she never made it to her flight.