Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Children In EU To Be Available In Two Weeks

BioNTech/Pfizer will have jabs available for EU children in the bloc in two weeks' time (File)

The EU's main Covid vaccine provider, BioNTech/Pfizer, will have jabs available for children in the bloc in two weeks' time, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

She said she had spoken with the German-US joint venture about the issue the day before, and they said "they are able to accelerate -- in other words children's vaccines will be available as of December 13."

