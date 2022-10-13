'Perfume Salesman' Elon Musk Asks For Help On Twitter To Buy Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter since April has seen many twists.

Elon Musk has set Twitter abuzz again, this time while promoting his newly-launched perfume, 'Burnt Hair'. The Tesla CEO on Thursday brought up his on-again, off-again bid to buy the microblogging site while asking his followers to buy the fragrance.

"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," read Elon Musk's tweet.

On Wednesday, Musk took to Twitter to announce the launch of his perfume line, joking that with a name like his getting into the fragrance business was "inevitable". He even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman".

The "omnigender perfume" is priced at Rs 8,400 (USD 100) and is touted to smell like "The Essence of Repugnant Desire". "Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the website for the perfume reads.

Musk's bid to buy Twitter since April has seen many twists. So far, he has both accepted and rejected a seat on Twitter's board, sought to take the company private and tried to pull out of the deal altogether.

The Tesla CEO has now resurrected his original $54.20 per share offer for the company, valued at $44 billion, after previously claiming to be justified in abandoning the agreement because of Twitter's alleged terms violations.

Last week, A US court delayed the Twitter trial to allow Musk more time to complete his purchase of the social media platform. Musk expects that to happen by October 28.