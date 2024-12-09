Passenger Attempts To Hijack Mexican Plane And Divert It To US After Attacking Flight Attendant

A passenger aboard a Volaris Airlines flight in Mexico attempted to hijack the plane and divert it to the United States on Sunday morning. According to the New York Post, the chaotic scene unfolded shortly after the plane reached cruising altitude. Witnesses recounted that the 31-year-old man, Kel Mario N, became increasingly erratic and frantically claimed that landing in Tijuana would not be safe. Mario then allegedly lunged at a flight attendant, pressing an object against her neck and tried to enter the cockpit to divert the flight to the United States.

"He grabbed the handle to the door, saying he would jump to his death, threatening the flight attendant with him," one passenger recounted.

The crew restrained the suspect while the pilot issued an alert code and landed at the International Airport of Guadalajara in central Mexico where the man was arrested.

The motive behind the attempted hijacking is still unclear, but officials said the man told airline personnel that a close relative was kidnapped and that received a threat that he would die if he went to Tijuana, reported ABC.

Interestingly, Mario was travelling with his wife and two children, which has led some to question whether this was a terrorist incident or a desperate act driven by personal circumstances. The airline, Volaris, has stated that it will ensure the passenger faces the full consequences of the law.

The Mexican airline said all passengers and crew members were safe and the flight continued to its final destination.

"All passengers, crew and aircraft are safe. Volaris regrets the inconvenience this situation has caused. For Volaris, the safety of our passengers and crew is a top priority," the airline said in a statement.

"Today we faced an exceptional situation on Volaris flight 3041, which was covering the El Bajío – Tijuana route. A passenger tried to divert the aircraft to the United States. But thanks to the professionalism and rapid response of our crew, the established security protocols were activated and the flight was diverted to the Guadalajara airport," Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena said.