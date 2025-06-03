Paralysed Chinese Woman Marries 'Doctor' During Her Rehab. This Happens Next

A paralysed Chinese woman, who fell in love with and married a "doctor" during her rehabilitation, suffered the betrayal of her life when he disappeared with a loan amount of over Rs 3.5 crore (US$420,000).

Li Shangxuan, 31, from the northern Chinese province of Hebei, shared the tragic story of deceit, detailing how her husband fled with more than three million yuan, leaving her all alone to raise their child, the South China Morning Post reported.

Li Shangxuan was involved in a car accident in 2013. It left her paralysed from the waist down.

During her rehabilitation, Li met a man with the surname Ding. On social media, he claimed to be a surgeon, who studied medicine and once interned at a hospital.

The man actively pursued Li after they connected on social media and fell in love almost instantly.

Soon after, he proposed, and Li felt things were finally improving in her life.

When Li got pregnant, Ding assured her that she would have access to superior healthcare because he had quit the hospital to launch a business. Li and her parents, who were once well-off courtesy of their business, trusted Ding.

Once they got married, Ding made frequent demands for money on the pretext of business obligations. Li claimed that Ding verbally and physically abused her and forced her into taking out a debt of more than three million yuan.

Ding was arrested by the police for suspected rape only two months after the marriage. He borrowed money from Li and was eventually set free. The two divorced soon after the birth of their son, and Ding relinquished his custody.

Soon after, he disappeared and severed all communication with Li and her family. Their youngster has never met his father and is currently being raised entirely by Li.

The 31-year-old single mother later learned that Ding had no medical degree or license and was kicked out of his hospital internship for sexual harassment. He was already in debt when they were married, and the company he claimed to run was a scam.

Li chose to share her story publicly on social media on May 22 to caution other women against con artists of the same kind.

She has filed a lawsuit against Ding, and the trial is set to begin in June. She could also file charges for abandonment and domestic abuse.

Li Shangxuan now supports herself and her child by live-streaming and selling home goods online.