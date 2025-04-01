Pakistan's Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Nominated Again For Nobel Peace Prize

Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister who is currently incarcerated, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time. Khan, also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been incarcerated since August 2023.

The advocacy group said Khan was nominated for the prestigious awards for his efforts towards "human rights and democracy in Pakistan."

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, we have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum posted on X on Sunday.

We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Mr. Imran Khan the former Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/HLpFsqw0Th — Partiet Sentrum (@partiet_sentrum) March 28, 2025

Anyone can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by "qualified nominators". There are several categories of qualified nominators, including members of national assemblies and governments.

Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations, after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan was previously nominated for the prestigious award in 2019 for his supposed endeavour to de-escalate tensions with India and foster peace across South Asia.

At the time, a resolution in connection with his endorsement was submitted in Pakistan Parliament, which claimed Khan's decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani officials inside their terratory in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes in February 2019, de-escalating the hostility between Pakistan and India.

Khan, also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition PTI party, has been incarcerated since August 2023. This January, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption.

It was the fourth major case in which the former premier was convicted. Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage were overturned or suspended by courts.

Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He denies all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.