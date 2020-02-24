Pakistani Man Faces Trial In Dubai For Trying To Snatch Gold Chain From Indian Woman

The incident was reported on November 30 last year at the Bur Dubai police station. (Representational)

A 23-year-old Pakistani national is facing a trial in a Dubai court for his alleged attempt to snatch a gold necklace off an Indian woman, according to a media report.

The Court of First Instance will pronounce the verdict on March 8, the Khaleej Times reported on Sunday.

The accused tried to snatch the gold necklace of the complainant, a 32-year-old Indian homemaker, while she was walking home from a clinic after 10 pm, the court was told.

The man "got close to me from behind and tried to snatch my gold necklace", the woman was quoted as saying by the report.

However, the Pakistani man's bid was foiled after the woman screamed for help and two passersby rushed to assist her and caught the accused.

The woman was left with some lacerations on her neck.

The two passersby who came to the woman's aid were also Pakistani nationals -- a 41-year-old businessman and a 21-year-old cab driver, the report said.