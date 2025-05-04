Pak MP From Imran Khan's Party Shares Exit Plan In Case Of War With India

A Pakistani MP from former prime minister Imran Khan's party has revealed his exit plan in the event of an attack by India.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is also a lawyer representing Mr Khan in legal cases, was responding to a question by a journalist when he shared his exfil strategy.

The journalist asked the MP from Pakistan's Lakki Marwat constituency whether he would pick up a gun and go to the frontline if a war with India breaks out.

"If war breaks out, I will go to England," Mr Marwat replied.

He is also the spokesperson of Mr Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Tension is high between India and Pakistan after terrorists with cross-border linkages killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

India has banned all Pakistani visas and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, among other measures, as a response to the neighbouring country's policy of sending terrorists to attack Indian forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to the Pakistani leader's comments of fleeing to England, the BJP said Pakistani leaders and citizens do not trust their army, especially at a time when tension with India is rising.

Pakistani ministers have already booked flights to fly out their families from the country if hostilities break out, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency ANI.

"Pakistan is convinced that it neither has trust in its army nor in its defence capabilities. Pakistani ministers have booked tickets for their families to England and other countries," Mr Bhandari said.

"There is a consensus in Pakistan that it cannot fight India's defence capabilities. The people of Pakistan and the entire world think that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is going to give a befitting reply to Pakistan," he said, referring to buzz that India is planning a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched an airstrike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot in February 2019 after a Pakistan-linked terrorist killed 40 Indian soldiers in a suicide bomb attack in Pulwama.

In 2016, Indian special forces carried out a surgical strike against targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control in response to the killing of 19 Indian soldiers at an Indian Army camp near Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.