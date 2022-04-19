Pak Cabinet's Swearing-In Delayed After President Suddenly Goes On Leave

Presently, as per his Twitter, the President is apparently experiencing "discomfort".

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Pakistan federal cabinet has been postponed after President Arif Alvi -- meant to administer the oath-taking ceremony -- suddenly went on leave on Monday over apparent "discomfort".

The federal cabinet was scheduled to take oath on Tuesday.

Now, according to the sources familiar with the development, the new cabinet is likely to take the oath on Tuesday or Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has 14 ministers and PPP 11 members in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had earlier confirmed that the cabinet has been decided and it will be announced on Tuesday. "It was a lengthy process of consultations over the cabinet among the allied parties, which has been finalized and soon to be announced," PML-N leader added.

Earlier this month, Dr Alvi took ill just hours before the swearing-in of the country's 23rd Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Presently, as per his Twitter, the President is apparently experiencing "discomfort," and has been examined by a doctor.

"The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him to rest for a few days," the President's tweet read.

President Alvi went on leave on Monday without any further explanation.