Pak Tiktok Star Hareem Shah Alleges Husband Kidnapped In Karachi, Posts Video

She urged Pakistan's intelligence agency to investigate the matter.

Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah has claimed that her husband Bilal Shah was allegedly abducted after he landed in Karachi from London seven days ago. In a video shared on X, the popular TikToker alleged that her husband had been "kidnapped for unknown reasons" and urged Pakistan's intelligence agency to investigate the matter.

She said that the couple were in London but her husband had to go back to Pakistan for some work. However, when he went out of his Karachi house on the evening of August 27, he was kidnapped by some people in "plain-clothes''.

Explaining the case, she said, ''There is no information about Bilal after that, he has been illegally and wrongfully held by some people. I request the ISI (Pakistan's intelligence agency) to find out about this incident. We made a complaint to the local police station but nobody had any idea why he had been picked. We have petitioned the court as well.''

''I request the law enforcement agencies to find my husband. He has nothing to do with politics or any activism. He has no previous criminal record. We are worried and going through a tough time,'' she said further.

"This is an insult to Pakistan and the law and order situation in Pakistan," she added.

Watch the video here:

As per Geo TV, a first information report (FIR) has been registered in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police station against "unknown persons" over Bilal Shah's purported "kidnapping".

Notably, Hareem Shah has been embroiled in several controversies in the past.

Last year, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a money-laundering probe against Mrs. Shah after she claimed that she had travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom with a significant amount of cash, as per ANI.

In October 2019, authorities launched an inquiry when she shared videos of herself in the conference room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.