Pak May Allow Imran Khan's Treatment At Private Hospital: Cabinet Minister

A senior Pakistani Cabinet minister said Thursday the government could consider allowing imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive treatment at a private hospital or abroad if adequate care is unavailable at a government facility, while pledging to comply with a Supreme Court order on Khan's treatment.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government had approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification on whether the medical relief granted to Khan applied only to the former premier or could be extended to other prisoners.

His comments came hours after authorities stepped up security at an Islamabad hospital amid expectations that Khan could be taken there. Dozens of journalists were also gathered at the hospital, hoping to get photos or video of Khan, who has not been seen publicly since his imprisonment in 2023 in a graft case.

Authorities on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review or withdraw an order requiring Khan to receive a medical examination at a private hospital of his choice. The court declined to hear the application on technical grounds, asking authorities to complete the required paperwork. Under the order, Khan is to be taken to the hospital before midnight Thursday to be examined by a medical board that includes his personal physician.

Chaudhry wrote on X that the government would fully comply with the Supreme Court's ruling and that its request for clarification was not intended to defy or delay implementation of the decision.

The government maintains that under existing rules, prisoners are provided medical treatment in jail and can be transferred to government hospitals when necessary.

Concerns about Khan's health intensified in late January after his family said he had lost about 85% of the vision in his right eye, a claim the government disputed. Authorities later said Khan had regained about 70% of his vision in the eye and that his condition was improving.

The former cricket star turned politician was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022 and has been imprisoned since 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases.

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