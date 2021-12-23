Watch: Over 100 Car Pile-Up On 'Super Icy' US Highway

A pileup of over 100 vehicles occurred today on the Interstate 94 in United States' Wisconsin due to hazardous condition caused by freezing rain.

The police said that the icy road conditions had caused a number of vehicle crashes and runoffs in west-central Wisconsin.

"Freezing rain caused icy, hazardous road conditions this morning," the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

At around 10.40 am, the highway was closed between Osseo and Black Rivers Fall, a roughly 40 km stretch, after a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of semi-tractor trailers and passenger vehicles.

Mike Olsen, who was driving on Interstate 94 told CNN that the road conditions were super icy and that the incidents happened really fast. Mr Olsen also shot a video that showed a pileup of tractors and trailers and a large fire on the highway.

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers urged people in the state to be safe while travelling today.

"Folks, there are some dangerous road conditions out there, including in western Wisconsin where we've had accidents this morning. Please be safe and take good care if you're traveling today," Mr Evers posted on his official Twitter.