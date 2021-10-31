'Our Position Has Not Changed': UK Disputes French Claims Of Ending Fishing Row

Last week, France detained a British trawler that was allegedly fishing illegally in its waters.

The UK government on Sunday contradicted French claims that both sides had agreed to defuse a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, insisting it was up to Paris to back down.

"If the French government want to come forward with proposals to de-escalate the threats they have made, we would absolutely welcome them," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"Our position has not changed," he said, after Johnson met French President Emmanuel Macron earlier Sunday for about half an hour at a G20 summit in Rome.

Macron's office said afterwards the leaders had agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to resolve the dispute in the coming days.

They were united on the need for a "de-escalation" with concrete action to come "as soon as possible", it said.

But the Downing Street spokesman said no further contacts or specific measures were planned by London.

France is incensed that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters since Brexit took full effect at the start of 2021.

Paris has vowed that unless more licences are approved, it will ban UK boats from unloading their catches at French ports from Tuesday, and even impose checks on all products brought to France from Britain.

Last week, it detained a British trawler that was allegedly fishing illegally in its waters.

Johnson's spokesman said the UK would continue to process applications by French and other EU fishing vessels to ply its waters based on technical data, not on threats.

"We stand ready to work with the French government and individual fishermen if they have the requisite data. There's no further work to be done."

Johnson's own focus in the Macron meeting was on persuading the EU to amend a post-Brexit protocol governing trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the spokesman added.

And he said a strongly worded letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex, urging Brussels to punish Britain over Brexit, was "not helpful".

"And it is concerning when we are trying to negotiate important changes to the Protocol that are having real impacts on the lives of people and businesses in Northern Ireland," the spokesman said.

