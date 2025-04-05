"Our Past Has Always Been About Future": Microsoft On Completing 50 Years

Microsoft commemorated its 50th anniversary on April 4, 2025, with a video tribute, reflecting on its journey and legacy of innovation. The Seattle-based tech giant, founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, also offered a glimpse of its vision for the future.

The video, posted on Instagram, opens with a declaration, “Some dream of the future. Others build it.”

The clip then shows the evolution of the company's iconic logo, tracing its transformation from the original 1975 version to how it looks today.

But the true essence of the video was in its message — a narration that both honoured the past and laid out a promise for what lies ahead.

“For 50 years, Microsoft has been proud to write the story of innovation,” it said. “For 50 years, we've pushed beyond expectation, and our mission has always been clear.”

That mission, as the company reiterates, has remained consistent through decades of technological accomplishments — “To empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.”

Microsoft emphasised its ambition was as bold today as in its early days. The voiceover continued, “In this moment of new possibilities, the best way to empower each of us is to empower all of us.”

Throughout the video, there was a focus on how Microsoft's tools were designed not just for efficiency but to unleash creativity and potential. “That's why we bring tools that bring ideas to life,” it stated. “The cloud gives you freedom, devices that give you access, and AI that not only assists but amplifies.”

Watch the video here:



The company's recent AI-driven innovations — particularly Copilot — were positioned not just as advancements in technology but as enablers of human potential. “We didn't build Copilot to drive the next big leap in technology,” the voice said, adding, “We built it to drive the next big leap in you, creating a reality where everyone can be the pilot.”

The video ended on an inspirational note, reinforcing Microsoft's commitment to a people-centred future. “At Microsoft, our past has always been about the future. Now, our future is all about you. You are the pilot.”