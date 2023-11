Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015, according to a New York court filing Wednesday.

In the document the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges Foxx "intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch" her, by groping her breasts and genitals at a rooftop bar in Manhattan.

