OnlyFans Model Charged For Urinating On Bible During Hotel Rampage In US

An OnlyFans content creator from New Hampshire, US, has been charged with a hotel room rampage. She has been accused of allegedly urinating on multiple surfaces, including a Bible.

Kelli Tedford, the content creator, is already facing backlash for an earlier incident involving urination on grocery items.

The 24-year-old, known online by the alias Kinki Kelli, is accused of causing significant damage to a Marriott hotel room in Keene in January 2025.

According to court documents, Kelli Tedford allegedly recorded herself urinating on a range of items, including an air conditioning unit, curtains, bedding, and the Bible provided in the room.

Authorities claim she also defecated on the floor and attempted to conceal the waste by placing it inside the toilet tank. As a result, she now faces five counts of criminal mischief, as shown in the filings, obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The latest charges come just weeks after Kelli Tedford was arrested in connection with a separate case involving a local supermarket. She allegedly filmed herself urinating on various products at the Monadnock Food Co-op, also in Keene, stated a report in The New York Post.

The act forced the store to discard around $1,500 worth of stock due to contamination and cleaning costs.

The grocery store was later compelled to issue a product recall, covering items such as organic quinoa, polenta, coconut shreds, cornmeal and raw walnuts. The Keene Police Department said at the time that Tedford's actions were captured on surveillance footage.

Further investigation reportedly led authorities to an online archive of videos dating as far back as 2021, in which Tedford allegedly performed similar acts in other public or commercial spaces.

"At this time, it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine," said the police, according to The New York Post report.

Kelli Tedford had already been charged with criminal mischief for the supermarket incident. She is expected to appear in court on May 8 to answer to all related charges stemming from both cases.