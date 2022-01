The man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible, the police said.

One of several hostages being held at a synagogue in Texas has been released, local police said Saturday.

"Shortly after 5:00 pm (2300 GMT), a male hostage was released uninjured," the Colleyville police department said in a statement.

"This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention."

