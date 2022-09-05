One Of The World's Most Twisted Towers, 180-Metre-Tall 'Dance Of Light', Unveiled in China

The 'Dance of Light' tower has a "twisting angle" of up to 8.8 degrees per floor.

One of the world's most twisted towers has been unveiled in Chongqing, a megacity in western China. The 180-metre-tall 'Dance of Light' skyscraper has been inspired by northern lights, according to architectural company Aedas, which has designed it. The pictures of the amazing building have gone viral on social media. The tower, situated on Xingfu Plaza in Chongqing's Jiangbei district, features two double-curved sides that give the sense that the structure is twisting, a report in architecture and design magazine Dezeen said.

Some images of the 'Dance of Light' skyscraper have been shared by a user named Santanu Bhattacharya on Twitter. "One of world's most twisted & beautiful towers opened in Chongqing, China today. The Dance of Light tower, designed by architecture firm Aedas is 590 feet tall and features a twisted facade that emulates the shape of northern lights," he said in the tweet.

One of world's most twisted & beautiful towers opened in Chongqing, China



The Dance of Light tower, designed by architecture firm Aedas is 590 feet tall and features a twisted facade that emulates the shape of northern lights

According to Dezeen, the unique 39-story building is meant to serve as a landmark in the business district, where each structure has been inspired by stars and other celestial phenomena.

The Aurora Borealis, popularly known as the northern lights, has a curvy shape, and the studio opted to model its structure. Now the structure has been nicknamed 'Dance of Light'.

Aedas Global Design Principal Ken Wai told Dezeen, "The concept of the Dance of Light was proposed to celebrate the achievement to embrace technology by the city of Chongqing. The Dance of Light is derived from the mesmerizing phenomenon of northern light that lit up heaven."

"They are natural, dynamic and elegant, all the important aspects we would like to achieve in our tower design," Mr Ken further said.

The 'Dance of Light' tower has a "twisting angle" of up to 8.8 degrees per floor, which Aedas claims is 1.5 times more than any other skyscraper, making it one of the "most twisted towers in the world".