On Camera: US Man Falls On Subway Tracks Moments Before Train Arrival, Here's What Happens Next

Just moments later a train arrives at the station where the man had fallen.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man falling onto the subway tracks just moments before a train arrived at a New York station. Police rushed to pull the man to safety. New York Police Department were on patrol at the Elmhurst subway platforms on November 3 when they saw the man fall onto the tracks, The Independent reported.

The incident took place a little before 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to one of the officer's bodycam footage. The video was shared by the New York City Police Dept on X, formerly Twitter. The clip shows two NYPD officers, Jonathan Valle and David Carnarte, standing on the platform when a man suddenly slipped and fell on the tracks.

The officers ran towards the man and rescued him. "Without hesitation, they raced to him, and with help from good samaritans, pulled him to safety before the train arrived," NYPD wrote on X.

Just moments later a train arrives at the station where the man had fallen.

See the post here:

Officer Valle and Canarte from the @NYPD45Pct took brave action to save a straphanger who fell onto the subway tracks in Elmhurst. Watch their amazing rescue on their bodycam footage ⬇ https://t.co/Sq9of62l3tpic.twitter.com/xBHmvWryrC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 4, 2023

Emergency medical services arrived at the station and first aid was administered to the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Great job officers!"

Another user commented, "Phenomenal jobs from the officers. Seems that the straphanger doesn't seem to have a clue as to what happened."

"Great save," the third user wrote.