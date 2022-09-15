Old Video Shows King Charles III's Amazing Reaction To Fan Asking Him Out For A Beer

When King Charles III engaged in a banter with a man

An old video of King Charles III from July 28 has surfaced on the internet. The video was taken during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. A short clip posted on Twitter by the user James ‘conservative' NOT Tory begins with the Prince of Wales waving to a crowd in the street. A man from the crowd asks him, “Charles, could we go for a beer?”

The royal engaged with the man and asked him to repeat the question. He then responded in a humorous way, and asks, “Where?” the man then answered, “Anywhere.” Charles then points in the direction of his new friends and chuckles. He says, “You'll have to recommend somewhere.”

Throw back to when a random bloke asked King Charles to go for a beer. 😆



— James 'conservative' NOT Tory (@JamesHesp) September 12, 2022

The 14-second video has amassed over 167,000 views, so far and counting. Social media users were impressed with this banter. A user wrote, “That is our King. Superb. Proud I met him when 3 years old. Rubbed the top of my head and said the fine-looking young man.” Another user wrote, “That's seemed like a genuine smile & chuckle. It's nice to see,” wrote another. “What a laugh that was,” said a third.

The man who engaged with King Charles in a fun chat has been identified as Daniel Walker, a senior e-commerce specialist from Birmingham.

The 73-year-old officially took his vows as the new king, saying that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty". He stated that his mother, who died on September 8 in Balmoral, "gave an example of lifelong long and selfless service" that he promised to emulate.