Ukraine Calls Russia 'Terrorist State' At World Court After Nova Kakhovka Dam Blast

Ukraine branded Russia a "terrorist state" at the International Court of Justice on Tuesday, accusing it of destroying a major dam in what it said was a campaign of violence dating back years.

"Just today, Russia blew up a major dam located in Nova Kakhovka, causing significant civilian evacuations, harsh ecological damages," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the top UN court.

"Russia's actions are the actions of a terrorist state, an aggressor."

