Kim Jong Un said the country needs to do everything in order to build the most powerful military. (File)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his country's nuclear arsenal in his closing address to the top meeting of his ruling party, state media reported Wednesday.

"While strengthening our nuclear war deterrent, we need to do everything in order to build the most powerful military," the official Korean Central News Agency cited him as saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)