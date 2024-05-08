North Korea's Kim Jong Un Demolishes Multiple Buildings At His Own Palace: Report

Ryokpo Palace is located on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly demolished several buildings at one of his luxurious residences, according to experts and satellite images. The aerial images of the Ryokpo Palace complex show a dirt lot where a blue-roofed mansion once stood, as first reported by anonymous North Korean analyst "Nobody German" on X. Notably, according to Newsweek, the Ryokpo Palace, located on the outskirts of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, is Kim Jong Un's winter palace complex and serves as a stark reminder of his opulent lifestyle.

Sharing the satellite images on X, @NobodyGerman wrote, "The latest satellite images show that Kim Jong Un's Ryokpo Palace residence is being removed or remodelled. The Removal began around 29th April".

Citing North Korea-focused news outlet NK Pro, Newsweek reported that the main residential buildings and auxiliary structures were likely torn down sometime between April 21 and April 25. An expert told the publication that the demolition work suggests possible transformations, including potential transfers of the property to military use. It points out that it would be in line with Kim Jong Un's recent efforts to modernise is armed forces.

Experts said that the move could be related to the North Korean leader's designs to give the military an expanded role in national development or to consolidate military facilities.

Meanwhile, this comes weeks after Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said that the country will continue to build overwhelming and the strongest military power to protect its sovereignty and regional peace.

According to Newsweek, it also comes after Kim Jong Un's regime changed the country's constitution to label South Korea as the "principal enemy" and dismantled organisations tasked with promoting inter-Korean cooperation or a pro-unification code. Pyongyang has also continued its steady development of increasingly capable ballistic missiles and is continuing its nuclear weapons program in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.