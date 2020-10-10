North Korea Displays Giant New Ballistic Missiles At Military Parade

North Korea showed off giant new intercontinental ballistic missiles at military parade (AFP PHOTO/KCNA)

North Korea showed off giant new intercontinental ballistic missiles at a military parade on Saturday, analysts said as state television broadcast the huge weapons being rolled through Pyongyang.

Each weapon was carried on a transporter that was 11 axles long and Ankit Panda of the Federation of American Scientists tweeted that it was the "largest road-mobile liquid-fueled missile anywhere".

