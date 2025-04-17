North Korea Calls US B-1b Deployment "Reckless Bluffing" After Joint Drill

North Korea criticised the United States for deploying the B-1B strategic bomber in a recent joint military drill with South Korea, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

In a statement carried by KCNA, a spokesperson for the country's defence ministry said the deployment of U.S. strategic bombers in the region has become a "routine military practice," while calling it "reckless bluffing."

The B-1B was deployed in a joint military drill between South Korea and the U.S. held on Tuesday along with fighter jets, according to Seoul's defence ministry.

B-1B bombers have been featured in joint military exercises in recent years which North Korea has long denounced as a rehearsal for war against it while Seoul has portrayed the exercises as purely defensive.

"The recent military move of the U.S. and the ROK is an open threat to the security of our state," the statement said, referring to the Republic of Korea.

