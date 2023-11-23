No Sign Of Terrorism In US-Canada Border Blast, Says New York Governor

At least 2 people were killed after a car blast at a checkpoint on Canada-US border.

There was "no sign of terrorist activity" in the explosion of a car at a US-Canada border crossing on Wednesday that claimed the lives of two people in the vehicle, New York's governor said.

"There is no evidence at this time that this was terrorist activity," New York Governor Kathy Hochul told a briefing, while confirming earlier reports that two people had died.

"(It was) a horrific incident, a crash, an explosion... but at this time no known terrorist connection," she added.

