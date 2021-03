Sheikha Latifa drew attention in 2018 after her video describing attempt to escape Dubai. (File)

The United Nations said on Friday it was yet to see evidence from the United Arab Emirates government that Dubai's Sheikha Latifa was still alive.

The UN rights office had asked to see proof that the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum was still alive, but when asked if it had been received, spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters: "Not yet, no."

