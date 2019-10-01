"No Force" Can Shake The Foundation Of This Great Nation, Says Xi Jinping

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation," Xi said, standing alongside party leaders in Tiananmen Square.

World | | Updated: October 01, 2019 08:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'No Force' Can Shake The Foundation Of This Great Nation, Says Xi Jinping

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation," Xi Jinping said.


Beijing: 

President Xi Jinping said "no force" can shake the Chinese nation in a speech Tuesday to mark the opening of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in Beijing.

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation," Xi said, standing alongside party leaders in Tiananmen Square.

"No force that can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead."



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Xi JinpingChina 70th 70th anniversary

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Haryana ElectionPM ModiBiharMumbaiLeonardo DiCaprioSensexSaudi CrownAyodhyaBig BossIRCTCLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsS PressoViju KhoteFlipkartRedmi 8AAmazonSmart WatchLeopard

................................ Advertisement ................................