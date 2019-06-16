New Zealand Says No Threat From Tsunami After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

An initial message from New Zealand's Civil Defence organisation said "strong and hazardous currents and unpredictable surges are expected near the shore" but minutes later it said there was no threat to the country.

The earthquake struck at 10:55am some 928 kilometres north-northeast of the New Zealand city of Tauranga


Wellington: 

New Zealand authorities said Sunday there was now no threat from a tsunami following a powerful 7.4 earthquake which struck near the uninhabited Kermadec islands north of the country, updating their earlier advice.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also initially said small tsunami waves were possible for parts of the South Pacific but updated its advice to say there was now no tsunami threat.

The quake struck at 10:55am (2255 GMT Saturday) some 928 kilometres north-northeast of the New Zealand city of Tauranga in North Island at a depth of 34 kilometres.

