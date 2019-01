Participants in underwear take part in annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York.

Train commuters participated in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York despite freezing January temperatures.

Participants on Sunday took off their trousers and skirts to travel on the city's metro with the temperature standing at minus 8 degrees Celsius, reports Efe news.

The "No Pants Subway Ride" is an annual event started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere in New York

The annual event which started in 2002, this year had 110 participants, say sources.

Cities around the world including Berlin, Toronto and London, also now organise similar events.