New York, London, Paris: List Of Top Cities On Global Index 2025

New York and London remain the top two cities in the world for the second year running on the Global Cities Index 2025.

Oxford Economics, the leading global economic advisory firm, assessed 1,000 cities on the basis of human capital, quality of life, environment, economics, and governance. They are scored on a scale of 100.

The index retained eight cities from the last year, with Sydney and Boston being the new entrants in the top 10.

According to Oxford Economics, New York and London are major centres for business, finance, and education. They have performed well in the areas of economy and human capital, scoring 100 and 98.5, respectively. New York has the biggest metro economy in the world, while London comes in fourth. Both cities are home to a large number of universities and corporate headquarters.

The third spot was secured by Paris, with San Jose and Seattle making it to the top five for their high GDP per capita. These cities excel in quality of life.

Paris ranks third for its cultural sites and high life expectancy; the other two cities have among the highest average incomes in the world, according to Oxford Economics. Paris has a score of 94.4, while San Jose and Seattle were at 94.2 and 91.8, respectively.

Melbourne is in the sixth position with a score of 90.7, followed by Sydney at 90.6 and Boston, Tokyo, and San Francisco each at 90.3.

Anthony Bernard Sasges, Senior Economist and lead author of the report, said, "The 2025 update of the index provides invaluable, data-driven insights for policymakers and business leaders, enabling them to unlock the potential of urban economies."