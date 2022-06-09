New York Courtroom Shut Down After Hundreds Of Cockroaches Released

The court room was shut down for the day as fumigation took place to get rid of the cockroaches.

A New York courtroom was the site of hundreds of cockroaches scurrying on the floors with proceedings coming to a halt on Tuesday. The Albany City Court witnessed this incident after a defendant in a case, started to film the court proceedings. Upon being asked to stop, an altercation followed that ended up seeing hundreds of cockroaches confined to plastic containers being released into the court room.

According to Huffpost, a 34-year-old woman who was sitting in the audience was arrested for charges related to the altercation including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behaviour with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.

The court room was shut down for the day as fumigation took place to get rid of the cockroaches.

In the recent past cockroaches have been used to disrupt the day-to-day workings with a US-based YouTuber earlier this year, using the insect to disrupt fake call centres in india.

Mark Rober, a content creator from the United States of America released a video describing how he shut down fake call centres using a bundle of cockroaches. The video has been posted on his YouTube channel and also going viral on various social media platforms.

Mr Rober said in the video that he had been after the scam business for more than a year and busted at least four of them. The scam centres are located in Kolkata, in West Bengal, according to the him.