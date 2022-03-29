New Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer Out, F/A-18 Jets In Action

A new trailer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' starring Tom Cruise is out

A new trailer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' is out. The military action film starring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly returns for a second part 36 years after it was released to global acclaim. The second film will be released on May 27.

Tom Cruise, who plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

The trailer of the new Top Gun shows the fighter jets are different in keeping with the technology of the times.

The US Air Force's massive two-seater F-14 "Tom Cats" maritime fighter jet featured in the first Top Gun, released in 1986. The 2022 film's trailer shows what appears to be F/A-18 Super Hornets that replaced the F-14 Tom Cats.

Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick"

The F-14, with its AIM-54 Phoenix air-to-air missiles, coupled with airborne early-warning aircraft radar, was able to simultaneously intercept, engage and destroy up to six incoming enemy aircraft out to distances of 160 km from a carrier task force.

The trailer also shines some light on dogfights involving the F/A-18 since a Top Gun film without dogfights would not be a Top Gun film.

The trailer also shines some light on dogfights involving the F/A-18

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose'," Paramount Pictures says in the description of the trailer that was released on YouTube today.

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it," the film's description says.