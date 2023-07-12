Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda's Wife Sita Dahal Dies

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', died today.

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', died today after suffering from a rare neurological condition. She was 69.

Ms Sita, who had been ill for a long time, was undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu, where the doctors confirmed her death at 8.33 am, according to Prime Minister's press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.

Ms Sita, who was also an adviser to the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy along with Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and Hypertension for a long time.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.

She was rushed to the hospital this morning following complications in her health condition.

According to Prime Minister Prachanda's personal physician Professor Dr Yuvraj Sharma, Ms Sita suffered cardiac arrest at 8 am today.

"Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and [was] declared dead at 8:33 am," read a statement signed by Dr Sharma.

Ms Sita had undergone treatment in India in 2021. She also received treatment at the Baltimore-based John Hopkins Hospital in the United States of America in 2020 and prior to that she was also taken to Singapore for treatment in June 2018.

Ms Sita's body was kept at the party central office in Paris Danda, Koteshwar from 11 am to 1 pm to pay the final tributes. According to the prime minister's secretariat, the funeral rites will be held at Pashupati Aryaghat.

Prime Minister Prachanda and Ms Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.

She is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Tributes poured in from various quarters today on the death of Ms Sita. Leaders of political parties and diplomats paid their tributes to the wife of Prime Minister Prachanda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Prachanda's wife.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Ms Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2023

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has said that he is deeply saddened by the news.

President Paudel telephoned Prime Minister Dahal on Wednesday to express his grief and also expressed his deep condolences, wishing that God would give strength to the bereaved family including the Prime Minister.

Leader of the main opposition party and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli reached Norvic Hospital in Thapathali to express his condolences to the family along with Prime Minister Dahal.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Sita Dahal, the life partner of honourable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Paying heartfelt tributes to the late Sita Dahal, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family including Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal," CPN-UML Chairman Oli tweeted.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba paid tributes to Ms Sita and expressed condolences to the prime minister.

Similarly, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party issued a statement and expressed grief over the demise of Ms Sita.

Heads of various diplomatic missions also expressed their condolences on the passing of Ms Sita.

US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson expressed deep condolences to the Prime Minister and his family, saying "Our thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time." Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song reached the party office of the CPN (Maoist Centre) to pay the last tribute to Sita Dahal.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)