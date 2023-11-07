16 More Injured In Nepal Earthquake Aftershocks, PM Calls All Party-Meet

Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight last Friday

At least 16 people were injured after three tremors of over 4 magnitude hit western Nepal's Jajarkot on Monday, days after the country witnessed its worst quake in eight years that claimed the lives of 153 people and left a total of 266 others injured, security agencies said on Tuesday. With those injured in the aftershocks on Monday, the total number of people injured in a series of earthquakes in Nepal has touched 266.

"Sixteen people were injured when three aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot in Western Nepal on Monday afternoon. Ten people were injured in Rukum West and six others were injured in Jajarkot," said officials from the security agencies.

Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight last Friday. Since then the nation has felt several aftershocks.

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of the Jajarkot earthquake and the latest developments, said Saurya Kiran Sharma, the press coordinator of Prime Minister Prachanda.

The meeting will mainly discuss matters relating to relief and rehabilitation works to be carried out after the earthquake.

On Tuesday, President Ramchandra Paudel will be leaving Kathmandu on an inspection tour to the earthquake-hit districts, Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim, Tuesday afternoon.

In the wake of the Jajarkot earthquake, President Paudel also cancelled his scheduled 10-day visit to Europe starting on Wednesday.

