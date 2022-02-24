Neflix Series 'The Crown' Hit By 150,000 Pounds Theft, Probe Launched

'The Crown' follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family.

The police in the United Kingdom (UK) are looking for thieves who stole precious gems and jewellery used in the filming of the Netflix TV series The Crown. The police said that the items were worth £150,000 and were stolen from three vehicles in Doncaster last Wednesday.

Among the 200-odd props stolen by the thieves is a Russian Faberge Egg bought by the Queen's grandfather in 1933.

The makers of The Crown are shooting the fifth season of the series, which is due to air later this year. The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family.

The police said that they were called on February 16 to the reports of theft from vehicles. “The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry," a police spokesman told the BBC.

Reports in British media said that the theft happened ahead of filming of scenes with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as the Queen and Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki is playing the role of Price Diana in the show.

Some of the stolen items included a grandfather clock, silverware and a domed birdcage, according to the complaint.

The fifth season covers the events in the 1990s.

Netflix said it hoped the antiques will be found and returned safely. It added there is no expectation that filming will be put on hold.

More than 70 million households worldwide have watched The Crown since it began in 2016, according to figures released by Netflix.

In September 2021, the series won the Emmy award for the year's best drama series.